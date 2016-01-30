Overview of Dr. John Shaver, MD

Dr. John Shaver, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Mission Viejo, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University and is affiliated with Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo.



Dr. Shaver works at Saddlebackvalley Surgcl Med Grp in Mission Viejo, CA with other offices in Laguna Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Umbilical Hernia, Hernia Repair and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.