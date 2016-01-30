Dr. John Shaver, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shaver is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Shaver, MD
Dr. John Shaver, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Mission Viejo, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University and is affiliated with Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo.
Mission Trauma Surgical Medical Grp26732 Crown Valley Pkwy Ste 351, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Directions (949) 364-1007
Saddleback Memorial Medical Center24451 Health Center Dr, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Directions (949) 837-4500
Mission Hospital Regional Medical Center27700 Medical Center Rd, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Directions (949) 364-1400MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Oc Surgeonssaddleback Valley Surgery Division27799 Medical Center Rd Ste 440, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Directions (949) 364-1007Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Excellent doctor and surgeon.
- Vanderbilt University
Dr. Shaver has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shaver accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shaver has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shaver has seen patients for Umbilical Hernia, Hernia Repair and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shaver on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Shaver. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shaver.
