Dr. John Shaw Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Shaw Jr, MD
Dr. John Shaw Jr, MD is an Urology Specialist in Jackson, TN. They specialize in Urology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Jackson-madison County General Hospital.
Dr. Shaw Jr works at
Dr. Shaw Jr's Office Locations
The Jackson Clinic700 W Forest Ave Ste 300, Jackson, TN 38301 Directions (731) 660-8360
Jackson-madison County General Hospital620 Skyline Dr, Jackson, TN 38301 Directions (731) 240-1777
Madison Clinic Corp.379 Hospital Blvd, Jackson, TN 38305 Directions (731) 240-1777
Jackson Urological Associates PC28 Medical Center Dr, Jackson, TN 38301 Directions (731) 427-9971
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson-madison County General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. provides excellent care for his patiences.
About Dr. John Shaw Jr, MD
- Urology
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1134197676
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
- Urology

