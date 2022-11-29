Dr. John Shea, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shea is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Shea, MD
Dr. John Shea, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Burleson, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston|University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch and is affiliated with Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South.
Shea Ear Nose & Throat Clinic11797 South Fwy Ste 132, Burleson, TX 76028 Directions (817) 551-1010
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South
Dr. Shea and his team are great! They listen and show they really care. I was diagnosed with Menieres and have been using Dr. Shea's Allertol drops which have really helped with my symptoms (my main symptoms were ear pain/pressure & extreme sensitivity to sound).
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1710083787
- Univ of Texas Medical Branch Hospital|University Of Texas Medical Branch-Otolaryngology 1979
- University of Texas medical branch surgery 1975
- Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston|University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Shea has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Allergic Rhinitis and Ear Ache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shea on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
