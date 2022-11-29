Overview

Dr. John Shea, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Burleson, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston|University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch and is affiliated with Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South.



Dr. Shea works at Eubank Audiology & Hearing Aids in Burleson, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Allergic Rhinitis and Ear Ache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.