Dr. Shearman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Shearman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Shearman, MD
Dr. John Shearman, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Portsmouth, NH. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Exeter Hospital, Frisbie Memorial Hospital, Huggins Hospital, Portsmouth Regional Hospital, Wentworth-Douglass Hospital and York Hospital.
Dr. Shearman works at
Dr. Shearman's Office Locations
Portsmouth Family Care278 Lafayette Rd Bldg E, Portsmouth, NH 03801 Directions (603) 431-0835
Hospital Affiliations
- Exeter Hospital
- Frisbie Memorial Hospital
- Huggins Hospital
- Portsmouth Regional Hospital
- Wentworth-Douglass Hospital
- York Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
The Best of the Best. Can't say enough great things about Dr. Shearman
About Dr. John Shearman, MD
- Rheumatology
- 42 years of experience
- English, French
- 1689661498
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- Allergy & Immunology, Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
