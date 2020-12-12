See All Dermatologists in San Diego, CA
Dr. John Shega, MD

Dermatology
3.9 (15)
Call for new patient details
45 years of experience

Overview

Dr. John Shega, MD is a Dermatologist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Wash U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Alvarado Hospital Medical Center and Sharp Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Shega works at Academic Dermatology Consultants Medical Center in San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Psoriasis along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Locations

  1. 1
    Academic Dermatology Consultants Medical Center
    Academic Dermatology Consultants Medical Center
2710 Health Center Dr, San Diego, CA 92123
(858) 292-7525

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Alvarado Hospital Medical Center
  • Sharp Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Itchy Skin
Psoriasis
Dermatitis
Itchy Skin
Psoriasis

Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Excisional Biopsy Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Gonadal Vein Sealing Chevron Icon
Mole Removal Chevron Icon
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Biopsy Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Mass Biopsy Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 12, 2020
    Yes and I have to all my local family and to many of my friends too.
    Henry J. Bedinger — Dec 12, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. John Shega, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 45 years of experience
    • English
    • 1366432312
    Education & Certifications

    • Naval Med Center San Diego
    • Wash U, School of Medicine
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shega has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shega has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shega works at Academic Dermatology Consultants Medical Center in San Diego, CA. View the full address on Dr. Shega’s profile.

    Dr. Shega has seen patients for Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Psoriasis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shega on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Shega. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shega.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shega, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shega appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

