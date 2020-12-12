Dr. Shega has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Shega, MD
Overview
Dr. John Shega, MD is a Dermatologist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Wash U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Alvarado Hospital Medical Center and Sharp Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Shega works at
Locations
Academic Dermatology Consultants Medical Center2710 Health Center Dr, San Diego, CA 92123 Directions (858) 292-7525
Hospital Affiliations
- Alvarado Hospital Medical Center
- Sharp Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Yes and I have to all my local family and to many of my friends too.
About Dr. John Shega, MD
- Dermatology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1366432312
Education & Certifications
- Naval Med Center San Diego
- Wash U, School of Medicine
- Dermatology
Dr. Shega has seen patients for Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Psoriasis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shega on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
