Dr. John Shekleton, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. John Shekleton, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Frankfort, KY. They graduated from 1985 - Southern Illinois School of Medicine - Springfield and is affiliated with Frankfort Regional Medical Center.
Commonwealth Specialists of Kentucky279 Kings Daughters Dr Ste 308, Frankfort, KY 40601 Directions (502) 875-7000
- Frankfort Regional Medical Center
Love him. He explains in a way that I could understand. Professional
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1991 - Tulane University Affiliated Hospital
- 1988 - St John's Mercy Medical Center
- St Johns Mercy Med Ctr
- 1985 - Southern Illinois School of Medicine - Springfield
- St Louis University
- Internal Medicine
