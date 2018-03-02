See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Lawrenceville, NJ
Dr. John Shelmet, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. John Shelmet, MD

Internal Medicine
4.7 (13)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Overview

Dr. John Shelmet, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lawrenceville, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Princeton Medical Center.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Internal Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Edward Laub, MD
Dr. Edward Laub, MD
3.7 (3)
View Profile
Dr. Gabriela Bowers, MD
Dr. Gabriela Bowers, MD
4.2 (21)
View Profile
Dr. Arnold Goldstein, MD
Dr. Arnold Goldstein, MD
4.1 (14)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    3131 Princeton Pike Ste 104 Bldg 2B, Lawrenceville, NJ 08648 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 896-8050

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Princeton Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Polyneuropathy
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Polyneuropathy
Diabetes Type 2

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Insulin Pump Therapy Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • PA Insurance Services
    • QualCare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Shelmet?

    Mar 02, 2018
    I have been seeing Dr. Shelmet for over 20 years. Am sorry I cannot go to him any longer since I moved out of state. I would recommend him to anyone..family and friends without hesitation.
    KH in Trenton — Mar 02, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. John Shelmet, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. John Shelmet, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Shelmet to family and friends

    Dr. Shelmet's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Shelmet

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. John Shelmet, MD.

    About Dr. John Shelmet, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1770699480
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Temple University Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Med Center Princeton
    Residency
    Internship
    • Rutgers Affil Hosps
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Shelmet, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shelmet is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shelmet has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shelmet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Shelmet. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shelmet.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shelmet, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shelmet appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. John Shelmet, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.