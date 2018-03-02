Dr. John Shelmet, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shelmet is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Shelmet, MD
Overview
Dr. John Shelmet, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lawrenceville, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Princeton Medical Center.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 3131 Princeton Pike Ste 104 Bldg 2B, Lawrenceville, NJ 08648 Directions (609) 896-8050
Hospital Affiliations
- Princeton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- PA Insurance Services
- QualCare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Shelmet for over 20 years. Am sorry I cannot go to him any longer since I moved out of state. I would recommend him to anyone..family and friends without hesitation.
About Dr. John Shelmet, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1770699480
Education & Certifications
- Temple University Hospital
- Med Center Princeton
- Rutgers Affil Hosps
- UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shelmet has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Shelmet. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shelmet.
