Overview of Dr. John Shelnutt, MD

Dr. John Shelnutt, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Athens, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia.



Dr. Shelnutt works at Shelnutt Gynecology in Athens, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.