Dr. John Shelnutt, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. John Shelnutt, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Athens, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia.
Shelnutt Gynecology1500 Oglethorpe Ave Ste 200B, Athens, GA 30606 Directions (205) 591-6119
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
This was the most exceptional experience I've ever had visiting a doctor's office. Dr. Shelnutt is incredible as is his staff. They are so extremely kind and patient. In an age where you feel like a cog in a machine in most doctors' offices, Dr. Shelnutt takes the time to explain things thoroughly and treats you like a human being. It was such a relief for me because I was switching over from a doctor I truly loved, but she was just too far away. I was already in a state of apprehension, but from the moment I walked in the door to the office, I felt welcomed. Everything is so personal, which is, again, unheard of nowadays with doctors. I highly recommend Dr. Shelnutt and his staff.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1407823719
- Medical College of Georgia
Dr. Shelnutt has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shelnutt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
97 patients have reviewed Dr. Shelnutt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shelnutt.
