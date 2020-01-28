Dr. Shemo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Shemo, MD
Dr. John Shemo, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Charlottesville, VA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from West Virginia University.
Dr. Shemo's Office Locations
- 1 1228 Cedars Ct Ste B, Charlottesville, VA 22903 Directions (434) 984-6777
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Extremely intelligent, outside-the-box thinker. Warm, friendly, and a great listener.
About Dr. John Shemo, MD
- Psychiatry
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1194754739
Education & Certifications
- West Virginia University
- Psychiatry
