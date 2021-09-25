See All Cardiologists in Newark, DE
Dr. John Shenouda, MD

Cardiology
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. John Shenouda, MD

Dr. John Shenouda, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Newark, DE. They specialize in Cardiology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.

Dr. Shenouda works at Cardiology Physicians PA in Newark, DE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Shenouda's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cardiology Physicians PA
    1 Centurian Dr Ste 200, Newark, DE 19713 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 366-8600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Christiana Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Screening
Atherosclerosis
Heart Disease
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Screening
Atherosclerosis

Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Screening Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 25, 2021
    Dr. Shenouda saved life of James B. on November 9, 2020. James suffered a massive heart attack and multiple cardiac arrests. Dr. Shenouda did place a stent due to 100% blocked heart artery. James recovered after more than a month in a hospital (3 weeks in vegetative state). Thank you so much Dr. Shenounda!!! We are so grateful!!!
    Sep 25, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. John Shenouda, MD
    About Dr. John Shenouda, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1952660532
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Shenouda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shenouda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shenouda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shenouda works at Cardiology Physicians PA in Newark, DE. View the full address on Dr. Shenouda’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Shenouda. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shenouda.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shenouda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shenouda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

