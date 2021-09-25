Dr. John Shenouda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shenouda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Shenouda, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Shenouda, MD
Dr. John Shenouda, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Newark, DE. They specialize in Cardiology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.
Dr. Shenouda's Office Locations
Cardiology Physicians PA1 Centurian Dr Ste 200, Newark, DE 19713 Directions (302) 366-8600
Hospital Affiliations
- Christiana Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Shenouda saved life of James B. on November 9, 2020. James suffered a massive heart attack and multiple cardiac arrests. Dr. Shenouda did place a stent due to 100% blocked heart artery. James recovered after more than a month in a hospital (3 weeks in vegetative state). Thank you so much Dr. Shenounda!!! We are so grateful!!!
About Dr. John Shenouda, MD
- Cardiology
- 12 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1952660532
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Shenouda speaks Arabic.
