Dr. John Sheppard, MD

Ophthalmology
4.0 (31)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Overview of Dr. John Sheppard, MD

Dr. John Sheppard, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Norfolk, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University and is affiliated with Sentara Leigh Hospital and Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

Dr. Sheppard works at Virginia Eye Consultants in Norfolk, VA with other offices in Virginia Beach, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Corneal Ulcer, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sheppard's Office Locations

    Norfolk
    241 Corporate Blvd, Norfolk, VA 23502 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 742-3902
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Virginia Beach
    2020 General Booth Blvd, Virginia Beach, VA 23454 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 622-2200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sentara Leigh Hospital
  • Sentara Norfolk General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Corneal Ulcer
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Dry Eyes
Corneal Ulcer
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Dry Eyes

Corneal Ulcer
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Dry Eyes
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Corneal Diseases
Eye Infections
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Iridocyclitis
Trichiasis
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Blepharitis
Keratitis
Tear Duct Disorders
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Cataract
  View other providers who treat Cataract
Chorioretinal Scars
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Erosion
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Endophthalmitis
Eyelid Disorders
Floaters
  View other providers who treat Floaters
Glaucoma
  View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Herpetic Keratitis
Hyphema
  View other providers who treat Hyphema
Keratoconus
Migraine
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Ocular Hypertension
Pterygium
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Senile Cataracts
Visual Field Defects
Vitreous Hemorrhage
Abscess
  View other providers who treat Abscess
Acute Endophthalmitis
Anisocoria
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Anterior Scleritis
Astigmatism
Autoimmune Diseases
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
Bell's Palsy
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Benign Tumor
Blind Hypotensive Eye
Blindness
Blocked Tear Duct
Brain Disorders
Cancer
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Chalazion
Chorioretinitis
Chronic Endophthalmitis
Color Blindness
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus
Dacryoadenitis
Diabetic Cataracts
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Diabetic Retinopathy
Diplopia
  View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drainage of Conjunctival Cyst
Drusen
  View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Ectropion of Eyelid
Entropion
Exotropia
Eye Cancer
Eyelid Spasm
Farsightedness
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis
Graves' Disease
Headache
  View other providers who treat Headache
Hypertropia
Hypopyon
  View other providers who treat Hypopyon
Hypotony of Eye
Hypotropia
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis
LASIK
  View other providers who treat LASIK
Lazy Eye
  View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Edema
Macular Hole
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye
Nystagmus
Ocular Prosthetics
Optic Neuritis
Orbital Cellulitis
Paralytic Strabismus
Photokeratitis
Pinguecula
Presbyopia
Purulent Endophthalmitis
Retina Diseases
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinal Hemorrhage
Retinal Ischemia
Retinal Neovascularization
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Sarcoidosis
Sjögren's Syndrome
Still's Disease
Stye
  View other providers who treat Stye
Sympathetic Uveitis
Temporal Arteritis
Thyroid Disease
Ulcer
  View other providers who treat Ulcer
Vascular Disease
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (5)
    May 23, 2022
    Dr. Sheppard is very kind and professional. He always explains what he is doing, my condition, and is happy to answer any questions I have. He has always treated me with the utmost respect. I am very happy with the care I receive.
    Kim — May 23, 2022
    About Dr. John Sheppard, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1588663702
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of California Francis I. Proctor Research Foundation
    Residency
    • UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
    Internship
    • University of Virginia Hospital
    Medical Education
    • The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University
    Undergraduate School
    • BROWN UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Sheppard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sheppard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sheppard has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sheppard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sheppard has seen patients for Corneal Ulcer, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sheppard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Sheppard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sheppard.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sheppard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sheppard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

