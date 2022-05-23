Overview of Dr. John Sheppard, MD

Dr. John Sheppard, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Norfolk, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University and is affiliated with Sentara Leigh Hospital and Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.



Dr. Sheppard works at Virginia Eye Consultants in Norfolk, VA with other offices in Virginia Beach, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Corneal Ulcer, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.