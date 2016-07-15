Dr. John Sherman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sherman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Sherman, MD
Dr. John Sherman, MD is a Pulmonologist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Southern California School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
John L. Sherman MD Amc8635 W 3rd St Ste 790W, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 855-8081
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
EVERY TIME I go to see Dr. Sherman, I leave smiling. Not only is the office staff nice, funny, and PROFESSIONAL, Dr. Sherman is as well. I've moved quite a distance from his office, but will continue to use Dr. Sherman forever!
- Pulmonary Disease
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1730113515
- UCLA Hlth Scis Ctr
- UCLA Hlth Scis Ctr
- UCLA Hlth Scis Ctr
- University of Southern California School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Dr. Sherman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sherman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sherman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sherman has seen patients for Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Cough, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sherman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Sherman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sherman.
