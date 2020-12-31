Dr. John Sherman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sherman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Sherman, MD
Overview of Dr. John Sherman, MD
Dr. John Sherman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New Prague, MN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital and Mayo Clinic Health System in New Prague.
Dr. Sherman works at
Dr. Sherman's Office Locations
-
1
Mayo Clinic Health System - New Prague301 2nd St NE, New Prague, MN 56071 Directions (952) 758-9355Thursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Twin Cities Orthopedics - Edina4010 W 65th St, Edina, MN 55435 Directions (952) 456-7000Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 8:00pmSunday8:00am - 8:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital
- Mayo Clinic Health System in New Prague
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthPartners
- Medica
- Medicaid
- PreferredOne
- Tricare
- Ucare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sherman?
I have great respect for Dr. Sheman. My last back surgery (2007) successful until my fall in 2018. I am comfortable being in his care.
About Dr. John Sherman, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1871609412
Education & Certifications
- University Of California Los Angeles
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / TWIN CITIES CAMPUS
- University Of Minnesota
- Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sherman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sherman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sherman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sherman works at
Dr. Sherman has seen patients for Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sherman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Sherman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sherman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sherman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sherman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.