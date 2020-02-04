Dr. John Shie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Shie, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Shie, MD
Dr. John Shie, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Dayton, OH.
Dr. Shie works at
Dr. Shie's Office Locations
Kelly L. Mccluskey M.d. LLC5701 Far Hills Ave, Dayton, OH 45429 Directions (888) 275-5921Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Kettering Health Dayton
- Kettering Health Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had my first child when I was a patient of Dr. Shie. (7/7/18) He was FANTASTIC! The only reason I had to stop seeing him was because my insurance changed (employer provided insurance).
About Dr. John Shie, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1356328439
Education & Certifications
- Riverside Hosp
- Miami University of Ohio
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shie has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shie works at
Dr. Shie has seen patients for C-Section, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Shie. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shie.
