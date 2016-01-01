Dr. Shields has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Shields, DO
Overview of Dr. John Shields, DO
Dr. John Shields, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They graduated from Lake Erie College Of Osteopathic Medicin--Erie.
Dr. Shields' Office Locations
- 1 1376 Freeport Rd Ste 3B, Pittsburgh, PA 15238 Directions (412) 963-7699
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. John Shields, DO
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1114929890
Education & Certifications
- Lake Erie College Of Osteopathic Medicin--Erie
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shields accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shields has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Shields. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shields.
