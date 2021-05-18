Dr. John Shin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Shin, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. John Shin, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital, Cooley Dickinson Hospital, Harrington Hospital (Southbridge), Martha's Vineyard Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital, Newton - Wellesley Hospital and Salem Hospital.
Massachusetts General Hospital15 Parkman St, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 726-5252
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
- Cooley Dickinson Hospital
- Harrington Hospital (Southbridge)
- Martha's Vineyard Hospital
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
- Salem Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Excellent Surgeon. He performed my L5 S1 Spinal Fusion and did an outstanding job.
- Neurosurgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1124279443
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
Dr. Shin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shin has seen patients for Spinal Fusion, Scoliosis and Neuroplasty, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Shin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.