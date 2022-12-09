Overview of Dr. John Shook, MD

Dr. John Shook, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Missouri School of Medicine - Kansas City and is affiliated with Saint Luke's East Hospital, Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City and Saint Luke's South Hospital.



Dr. Shook works at Saint Luke's South Goppert Breast Center in Overland Park, KS with other offices in Kansas City, MO and Lees Summit, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Mastectomy, Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.