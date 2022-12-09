See All Oncologists in Overland Park, KS
Dr. John Shook, MD

Surgical Oncology
3.6 (17)
Map Pin Small Overland Park, KS
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Overview of Dr. John Shook, MD

Dr. John Shook, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Missouri School of Medicine - Kansas City and is affiliated with Saint Luke's East Hospital, Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City and Saint Luke's South Hospital.

Dr. Shook works at Saint Luke's South Goppert Breast Center in Overland Park, KS with other offices in Kansas City, MO and Lees Summit, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Mastectomy, Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Shook's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Saint Luke's South Goppert Breast Center
    12541 Foster St Ste 100, Overland Park, KS 66213 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 317-7890
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Saint Luke's Breast Center
    4401 Wornall Rd Fl 3, Kansas City, MO 64111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 932-7900
  3. 3
    Saint Luke's Surgical Specialists-Breast Surgery-East
    110 NE Saint Lukes Blvd Ste 300, Lees Summit, MO 64086 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 932-7900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Luke's East Hospital
  • Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City
  • Saint Luke's South Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Non-Invasive Mechanical Ventilation With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. John Shook, MD

    Specialties
    • Surgical Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1215976915
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Truman Med Ctr
    Residency
    Internship
    • Med Coll Ga/Wash U Sch Med
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Missouri School of Medicine - Kansas City
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Shook, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shook is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shook has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shook has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shook has seen patients for Mastectomy, Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision and Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shook on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Shook. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shook.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shook, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shook appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

