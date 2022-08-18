Dr. John Shoudel, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shoudel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Shoudel, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Springfield, IL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Springfield Memorial Hospital.
Prairie Podiatry2070 W Iles Ave, Springfield, IL 62704 Directions (217) 698-6228Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
- Springfield Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Always very professional and prompt
- Podiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1760480750
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Southern Illinois University At Edwardsville
Dr. Shoudel has seen patients for Foot Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shoudel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Shoudel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shoudel.
