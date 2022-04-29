Overview of Dr. John Showalter, MD

Dr. John Showalter, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center and Parkwest Medical Center.



Dr. Showalter works at Summit Medical Group Parkwest in Knoxville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.