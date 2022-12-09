Dr. John Shutack, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shutack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Shutack, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Shutack, MD
Dr. John Shutack, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Chesapeake, VA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Chesapeake Regional Medical Center, Sentara Albemarle Medical Center and The Outer Banks Hospital.
Dr. Shutack works at
Dr. Shutack's Office Locations
-
1
Orthopaedic Associates of Virginia Ltd.300 Medical Pkwy Ste 206, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Directions (757) 690-8990
Hospital Affiliations
- Chesapeake Regional Medical Center
- Sentara Albemarle Medical Center
- The Outer Banks Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shutack?
He did my back surgery and very pleased of my outcome! I would recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. John Shutack, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1104927458
Education & Certifications
- Medical College Virginia Hospitals
- Temple University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shutack has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shutack accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shutack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shutack works at
Dr. Shutack has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shutack on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Shutack. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shutack.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shutack, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shutack appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.