Dr. John Shymansky, MD
Overview of Dr. John Shymansky, MD
Dr. John Shymansky, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Monroeville, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Forbes Hospital, UPMC Presbyterian and UPMC St. Margaret.
Dr. Shymansky's Office Locations
Premiere Medical Associates PC3824 Northern Pike Ste 700, Monroeville, PA 15146 Directions (412) 856-5335
- 2 100 Delafield Rd Ste 100, Pittsburgh, PA 15215 Directions (412) 856-5335
Hospital Affiliations
- Forbes Hospital
- UPMC Presbyterian
- UPMC St. Margaret
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shymansky?
I think more important than just being intelligent, DR. Shymansky is just a pleasure to know. Thank you
About Dr. John Shymansky, MD
- Neurology
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shymansky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shymansky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shymansky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shymansky works at
Dr. Shymansky has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Epilepsy and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shymansky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Shymansky. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shymansky.
