Dr. John Siddens, DO
Overview of Dr. John Siddens, DO
Dr. John Siddens, DO is an Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Siddens' Office Locations
Dept. of Plastic Surgery Clinic13 Edgewood Dr, Greenville, SC 29605 Directions (864) 455-7850
Eye Institute-Greenville104 Simpson St, Greenville, SC 29605 Directions (864) 522-3900
Carolina Plastic Surgery & Aesthetics-Patewood200 Patewood Dr Ste B480, Greenville, SC 29615 Directions (864) 454-4570
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful with the entire office from the time we open the front door and the receptionist till the time we left with the nurse will me out to the car everybody was super super wonderful
About Dr. John Siddens, DO
- Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1407826993
Education & Certifications
- Kresge Eye Institute
- Botsford General Hospital
- Metropolitan General Hospital
- Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Florida State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Siddens has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Siddens accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Siddens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Siddens. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Siddens.
