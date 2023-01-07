Overview of Dr. John Simmons, MD

Dr. John Simmons, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Texas At Dallas and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin.



Dr. Simmons works at Austin Regional Clinic in Austin, TX with other offices in Kyle, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Earwax Buildup and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.