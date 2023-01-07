Dr. Simmons has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Simmons, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Simmons, MD
Dr. John Simmons, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Texas At Dallas and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin.
Dr. Simmons works at
Dr. Simmons' Office Locations
ARC South 1st Specialty3816 S 1st St, Austin, TX 78704 Directions (512) 443-1311
Austin Office3828 S 1st St, Austin, TX 78704 Directions (512) 443-1311
Austin Regional Clinic4100 Everett Dr Ste 400, Kyle, TX 78640 Directions (512) 295-1333
Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin1201 W 38th St, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 443-1311
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Simmons took on the challenge gracefully. Meaning he wanted to address the underlying issue of my unknown health problem asap. His approach was what any other doctor should have done prior to him, but since that didn't happen. This is how I found him as my ENT doctor. He listened to my concerns following up to my visit with him. Now is the waiting game of my biopsy results. Thank you Dr. John "Caleb" Simmons for taking me on as a patient and thank you for not just putting a bandaid on my health issue. Receptionist to his nurse handled me with care.
About Dr. John Simmons, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1942582929
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas At Dallas
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Simmons accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Simmons has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Simmons works at
Dr. Simmons has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Earwax Buildup and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Simmons on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Simmons. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simmons.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Simmons, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Simmons appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.