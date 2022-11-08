Dr. John Simonetti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Simonetti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Simonetti, MD
Overview of Dr. John Simonetti, MD
Dr. John Simonetti, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They completed their residency with Beth Israel Medical Center (New York)

Dr. Simonetti's Office Locations
Summit Medical Group- Livingston75 E Northfield Rd Fl 2, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 436-1410
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Simonetti has been my doctor for over 25 years. He has been absolutely wonderful and totally capable with great manners. If I had a daughter, I'd tell her to go to him for her ob-gyn care.
About Dr. John Simonetti, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Medical Center (New York)
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Simonetti has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Simonetti accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Simonetti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Simonetti has seen patients for Yeast Infections, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Simonetti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Simonetti. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simonetti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Simonetti, there are benefits to both methods.