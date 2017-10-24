Dr. John Simpson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Simpson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Simpson, MD
Overview of Dr. John Simpson, MD
Dr. John Simpson, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Athens, GA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Northeast Georgia Medical Center Barrow and Saint Mary's Hospital.
Dr. Simpson's Office Locations
Northeast Georgia Ent-head Neck Surgery PC700 Sunset Dr Ste 103, Athens, GA 30606 Directions (706) 546-0144
Winder Ear Nose Throat Center259 N Broad St, Winder, GA 30680 Directions (770) 867-1131
Hospital Affiliations
- Northeast Georgia Medical Center Barrow
- Saint Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I LOVE Dr.Simpson. My entire family has been going to him for years. He spends a lot of time with you and makes sure you know whats going on. His staff is very friendly. I LOVE the family/friendly atmosphere there!!!
About Dr. John Simpson, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Miami Jackson Meml Hospital
- IN UNIV SCH OF MED
- University of Evansville
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Simpson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Simpson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Simpson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Simpson has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Ear Ache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Simpson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Simpson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simpson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Simpson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Simpson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.