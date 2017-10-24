Overview of Dr. John Simpson, MD

Dr. John Simpson, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Athens, GA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Northeast Georgia Medical Center Barrow and Saint Mary's Hospital.



Dr. Simpson works at Northeast Georgia ENT in Athens, GA with other offices in Winder, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Ear Ache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.