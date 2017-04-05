Overview of Dr. John Sirak, MD

Dr. John Sirak, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Lima, OH. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Rita’s Medical Center.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.