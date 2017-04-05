Dr. John Sirak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sirak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Sirak, MD
Overview of Dr. John Sirak, MD
Dr. John Sirak, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Lima, OH. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Rita’s Medical Center.
They are accepting new patients.
Dr. Sirak's Office Locations
- 1 730 W Market St Ste 2K, Lima, OH 45801 Directions (419) 996-4011
Mercy Health St Rita's Internal830 W High St Ste 207, Lima, OH 45801 Directions (419) 996-4011
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - St. Rita’s Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Saved my life when two EPs would not touch me!
About Dr. John Sirak, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1568418622
Education & Certifications
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sirak has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Sirak. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sirak.
