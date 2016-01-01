Dr. John Sirotnak Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sirotnak Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Sirotnak Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. John Sirotnak Jr, MD
Dr. John Sirotnak Jr, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Scranton, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 64 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University.
Dr. Sirotnak Jr works at
Dr. Sirotnak Jr's Office Locations
Moses Taylor Hospital700 Quincy Ave, Scranton, PA 18510 Directions (570) 770-5000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. John Sirotnak Jr, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 64 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sirotnak Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sirotnak Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Sirotnak Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sirotnak Jr.
