Dr. John Sissney, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Denison, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from University of North Texas Health Science Center at Fort Worth Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Texoma Medical Center.



Dr. Sissney works at TexomaCare - Denison #300 in Denison, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.