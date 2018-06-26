Overview

Dr. John Sistrunk, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Mississippi Baptist Medical Center and Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Sistrunk works at Jackson Thyroid & Endocrine Clinic, PLLC, Jackson, MS in Jackson, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Nodule, Thyroid Cyst and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.