Dr. John Slade, MD
Overview
Dr. John Slade, MD is a Wound & Burn Care Specialist in Vacaville, CA. They specialize in Wound & Burn Care, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Undersea & Hyperbaric Medicine. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northbay Vacavalley Hospital and Northbay Medical Center.
Locations
NorthBay Wound Care & Hyberbaric Medicine1010 Nut Tree Rd Ste 100A, Vacaville, CA 95687 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Northbay Vacavalley Hospital
- Northbay Medical Center
About Dr. John Slade, MD
- Wound & Burn Care
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1457442394
Education & Certifications
- Usaf School Aerospace Med
- David Grant Med Center
- David Grant Med Center
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
- Undersea & Hyperbaric Medicine
