Overview

Dr. John Slattery, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in East Greenwich, RI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Brown University Medical School and is affiliated with Kent Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.



Dr. Slattery works at MDVIP - East Greenwich, Rhode Island in East Greenwich, RI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.