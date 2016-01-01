Overview of Dr. John Sleesman, MD

Dr. John Sleesman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Sleesman works at Novant Health Pediatric Surgery - New Hanover in Wilmington, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.