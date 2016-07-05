Dr. John Slocumb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Slocumb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Slocumb, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Slocumb, MD
Dr. John Slocumb, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from MERCER UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center.
Dr. Slocumb works at
Dr. Slocumb's Office Locations
Womens Specialty Care PC682 Hemlock St Ste 300, Macon, GA 31201 Directions (478) 744-9683
- 2 6084 Lakeview Rd Ste 100, Warner Robins, GA 31088 Directions (478) 744-9683
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Slocumb?
Dr. Slocumb has been my doctor for almost 20 years now. He has been by my side through infertility, childbirth (2 C-sections), multiple GYN issues, and now a hysterectomy. He is kind and considerate and always makes me feel like I am his only patient. I can always talk openly with him about anything and feel comfortable. I wouldn't go to anyone else!
About Dr. John Slocumb, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1447274733
Education & Certifications
- MERCER UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Slocumb has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Slocumb accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Slocumb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Slocumb works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Slocumb. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Slocumb.
