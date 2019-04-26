Overview of Dr. John Slomsky, DPM

Dr. John Slomsky, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Mount Gilead, OH. They specialize in Podiatry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Morrow County Hospital and Mount Carmel St. Ann's.



Dr. Slomsky works at OPG Bariatric Surgical Specialists in Mount Gilead, OH with other offices in Marengo, OH, Pickerington, OH and Westerville, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.