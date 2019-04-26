See All Podiatrists in Mount Gilead, OH
Dr. John Slomsky, DPM

Podiatry
3.2 (13)
Map Pin Small Mount Gilead, OH
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. John Slomsky, DPM

Dr. John Slomsky, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Mount Gilead, OH. They specialize in Podiatry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Morrow County Hospital and Mount Carmel St. Ann's.

Dr. Slomsky works at OPG Bariatric Surgical Specialists in Mount Gilead, OH with other offices in Marengo, OH, Pickerington, OH and Westerville, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Slomsky's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Morrow County Hospital
    651 W Marion Rd, Mount Gilead, OH 43338 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 947-1707
  2. 2
    Cardinal Center
    73 Sportsman Dr, Marengo, OH 43334 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 947-1707
  3. 3
    Pickerington Location
    1505 Stonecreek Dr S Ste 104, Pickerington, OH 43147 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 866-8272
  4. 4
    Central Ohio Comprehensive Foot Care LLC
    575 Copeland Mill Rd Ste 2F, Westerville, OH 43081 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 891-2828

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Morrow County Hospital
  • Mount Carmel St. Ann's

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Heel Spur
Foot Fracture
Plantar Fasciitis
Heel Spur
Foot Fracture

Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Surgery Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Apr 26, 2019
    After years and years of foot and ankle pain Dr. Slomsky has my feet and ankles pain free! He is the best foot doctor I have ever been to and I have been to quite a few!
    — Apr 26, 2019
    About Dr. John Slomsky, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1740381284
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Veterans Administration Hosp
    Medical Education
    • OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Undergraduate School
    • St Louis University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Slomsky, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Slomsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Slomsky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Slomsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Slomsky. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Slomsky.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Slomsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Slomsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

