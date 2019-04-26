Dr. John Slomsky, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Slomsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Slomsky, DPM
Overview of Dr. John Slomsky, DPM
Dr. John Slomsky, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Mount Gilead, OH. They specialize in Podiatry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Morrow County Hospital and Mount Carmel St. Ann's.
Dr. Slomsky works at
Dr. Slomsky's Office Locations
Morrow County Hospital651 W Marion Rd, Mount Gilead, OH 43338 Directions (419) 947-1707
Cardinal Center73 Sportsman Dr, Marengo, OH 43334 Directions (419) 947-1707
Pickerington Location1505 Stonecreek Dr S Ste 104, Pickerington, OH 43147 Directions (614) 866-8272
Central Ohio Comprehensive Foot Care LLC575 Copeland Mill Rd Ste 2F, Westerville, OH 43081 Directions (614) 891-2828
Hospital Affiliations
- Morrow County Hospital
- Mount Carmel St. Ann's
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
After years and years of foot and ankle pain Dr. Slomsky has my feet and ankles pain free! He is the best foot doctor I have ever been to and I have been to quite a few!
About Dr. John Slomsky, DPM
- Podiatry
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1740381284
Education & Certifications
- Veterans Administration Hosp
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- St Louis University
Dr. Slomsky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Slomsky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Slomsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Slomsky. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Slomsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Slomsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Slomsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.