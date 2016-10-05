Overview

Dr. John Smith Jr, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Canonsburg, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Canonsburg General Hospital and Jefferson Hospital.



Dr. Smith Jr works at Allegheny Center for Digestive Health in Canonsburg, PA with other offices in Hermitage, PA, Clairton, PA and Bethel Park, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Anal or Rectal Pain, Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.