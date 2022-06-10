Dr. John Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Smith, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Smith, MD
Dr. John Smith, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Phillipsburg, NJ. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Del Noreste and is affiliated with Saint Luke's Warren Hospital, St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus, St. Luke's Hospital - Easton Campus and St. Luke’s Anderson Campus.
Dr. Smith's Office Locations
St. Luke's Hematology Oncology Specialist-Warren123A Roseberry St, Phillipsburg, NJ 08865 Directions (908) 847-2830Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Luke's Warren Hospital
- St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus
- St. Luke's Hospital - Easton Campus
- St. Luke’s Anderson Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Smith in my opinion is a wonderful doctor..takes his time with you ...
About Dr. John Smith, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1275521361
Education & Certifications
- New York University Hospitals Center
- Nyu Hospitals Center, Hematology-Internal Medicine Bellevue Hosp Ctr, Medical Oncology Ny Medical College, Internal Medicine
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Universidad Del Noreste
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.