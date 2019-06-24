Dr. John Smith, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Smith, DPM
Overview of Dr. John Smith, DPM
Dr. John Smith, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Florence, AL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University / Bloomington and is affiliated with North Alabama Medical Center.
Dr. Smith's Office Locations
J. D Smith Dpm P C.202 Rosa Ln, Florence, AL 35630 Directions (256) 764-1806
Hospital Affiliations
- North Alabama Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Smith is a wonderful Podiatrist he so kind and helps me so much when my feet are hurting bad. I recommend him if you have feet problems he cares about his patients.
About Dr. John Smith, DPM
- Podiatry
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1275581704
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University / Bloomington
