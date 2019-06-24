Overview of Dr. John Smith, DPM

Dr. John Smith, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Florence, AL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University / Bloomington and is affiliated with North Alabama Medical Center.



Dr. Smith works at Shoals Foot Center in Florence, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Bunion and Nail Avulsion and Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.