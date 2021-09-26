Dr. John Smith III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Smith III, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Smith III, MD
Dr. John Smith III, MD is an Urology Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Urology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center and Novant Health Medical Park Hospital.
Dr. Smith III works at
Dr. Smith III's Office Locations
-
1
Novant Health Urology Baldwin2010 BALDWIN LN, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (910) 255-5754
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- First Health
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Smith III?
I have been going to Dr. Smith since 2005, when he came down south from Massachusetts General. This was then at Wake Forest Baptist in Winston-Salem NC. Have followed him to Novant where he is today. This man has led me through some darkest days when I acquired a 5 in a million rare auto-immune disease that marches through your organs and tries to destroy them. Since that time he’s diagnosed IC and done work or procedures on me, the latest being a kidney stent. He’s a marvelous, caring, funny , extremely intelligent doctor whom I trust and love dearly. Have 38 yrs experience too. Connie Cocks
About Dr. John Smith III, MD
- Urology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1477540466
Education & Certifications
- Lahey Clinic
- University Mass
- GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Medical Park Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith III has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith III works at
Dr. Smith III has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Overactive Bladder and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.