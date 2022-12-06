Overview of Dr. John Smoot, MD

Dr. John Smoot, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Arise Austin Medical Center, Ascension Seton Northwest and St. David's North Austin Medical Center.



Dr. Smoot works at Texas Orthopedics Sports and Rehabilitation Associates in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Foot Fracture and Achilles Tendinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.