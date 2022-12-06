See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Austin, TX
Dr. John Smoot, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (121)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. John Smoot, MD

Dr. John Smoot, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Arise Austin Medical Center, Ascension Seton Northwest and St. David's North Austin Medical Center.

Dr. Smoot works at Texas Orthopedics Sports and Rehabilitation Associates in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Foot Fracture and Achilles Tendinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Smoot's Office Locations

    Northwest Austin
    4700 Seton Center Pkwy Ste 200, Austin, TX 78759 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 439-1000
    Monday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Texas Orthopedics - South Austin
    3755 S Capital of Texas Hwy Ste 160, Austin, TX 78704 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 439-1005
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Arise Austin Medical Center
  • Ascension Seton Northwest
  • St. David's North Austin Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Excision of Tarsal or Metatarsal Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Periacetabular Osteotomy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Platelet-Rich Plasma Injection (PRP) Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 121 ratings
    Patient Ratings (121)
    5 Star
    (101)
    4 Star
    (7)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Dec 06, 2022
    He did a great job repairing my feet
    Jacklyn Drevdahl — Dec 06, 2022
    Photo: Dr. John Smoot, MD
    About Dr. John Smoot, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1477555423
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Knee, Foot and Ankle Surgery, Sydney, Australia
    Residency
    • UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Smoot, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smoot is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Smoot has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Smoot has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Smoot works at Texas Orthopedics Sports and Rehabilitation Associates in Austin, TX. View the full address on Dr. Smoot’s profile.

    Dr. Smoot has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Foot Fracture and Achilles Tendinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smoot on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    121 patients have reviewed Dr. Smoot. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smoot.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smoot, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smoot appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

