Offers telehealth
Dr. John Smoot, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Arise Austin Medical Center, Ascension Seton Northwest and St. David's North Austin Medical Center.
Dr. Smoot's Office Locations
Northwest Austin4700 Seton Center Pkwy Ste 200, Austin, TX 78759 Directions (512) 439-1000Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pm
Texas Orthopedics - South Austin3755 S Capital of Texas Hwy Ste 160, Austin, TX 78704 Directions (512) 439-1005Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Arise Austin Medical Center
- Ascension Seton Northwest
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
He did a great job repairing my feet
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Knee, Foot and Ankle Surgery, Sydney, Australia
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
Dr. Smoot has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smoot accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smoot has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smoot has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Foot Fracture and Achilles Tendinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smoot on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
121 patients have reviewed Dr. Smoot. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smoot.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smoot, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smoot appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.