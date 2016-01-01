See All Radiation Oncologists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. John Smyles, MD

Radiation Oncology
Philadelphia, PA
41 years of experience
Overview of Dr. John Smyles, MD

Dr. John Smyles, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Nazareth Hospital.

Dr. Smyles works at NAZARETH HOSPITAL DEPARTMENT OF RADIATION ONCOLOGY in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Newark, DE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Smyles' Office Locations

  1
    Nazareth Hospital
    2601 Holme Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19152 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2
    Christiana Care Health Services
    4701 Ogletown Stanton Rd Ste 1109, Newark, DE 19713 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Devon Health
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Intergroup
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • MultiPlan
    • One Net
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    About Dr. John Smyles, MD

    Specialties
    • Radiation Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1992856256
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • howard university hospital
    Internship
    • Presby Med Ctr-U Penn
    Medical Education
    • HOWARD UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Radiation Oncology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    • Jefferson Methodist Hospital
    • Nazareth Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Smyles, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smyles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Smyles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Smyles has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smyles.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smyles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smyles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

