Dr. John Snyder, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Snyder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Snyder, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Snyder, DPM
Dr. John Snyder, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Bethel Park, PA.
Dr. Snyder works at
Dr. Snyder's Office Locations
-
1
Academy of Podiatry Inc.5841 Library Rd, Bethel Park, PA 15102 Directions (412) 831-1515
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Snyder?
I went to Dr. Snyder for Planar Fasciitis that I'd let go for a number of months. Within a few visits including shots, a brace, then finally custom molded inserts I've been pain free for over a year. I'd recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. John Snyder, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1023067121
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Snyder has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Snyder accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Snyder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Snyder works at
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Snyder. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Snyder.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Snyder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Snyder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.