Dr. John Snyder, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.4 (17)
Map Pin Small Colonial Heights, VA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. John Snyder, MD

Dr. John Snyder, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Colonial Heights, VA. 

Dr. Snyder works at VCU Health Orthopaedics in Colonial Heights, VA with other offices in Chester, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Low Back Pain and Intervertebral Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Snyder's Office Locations

  1. 1
    VCU Health Orthopaedics
    131 Jennick Dr, Colonial Heights, VA 23834 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 613-6233
  2. 2
    VCU Health Orthopaedics
    13034 Rivers Bend Rd, Chester, VA 23836 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 373-6478
  3. 3
    VCU Health Orthopaedics
    325 Charles H Dimmock Pkwy Ste 100, Colonial Heights, VA 23834 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 613-6233
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • TriCities Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain
Intervertebral Disc Disease

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Gout
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipedema
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jul 12, 2018
    Dr. Snyder, is such a wonderful doctor with great bedside manners. He listens to any problems or concerns that you have. He tries to decide the best treatment along with you.
    Myerisha Frieson in Chesterfield, VA — Jul 12, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. John Snyder, MD
    About Dr. John Snyder, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    NPI Number
    • 1588872980
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Snyder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Snyder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Snyder has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Snyder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Snyder has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Low Back Pain and Intervertebral Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Snyder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Snyder. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Snyder.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Snyder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Snyder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

