Overview

Dr. John Sokolowicz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami.



Dr. Sokolowicz works at Orlando J. Leon MD PA in Miami, FL with other offices in Homestead, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiomyopathy, Restrictive, Congenital Heart Defects and Tricuspid Valve Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.