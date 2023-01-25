Overview of Dr. John Solic, MD

Dr. John Solic, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Durham, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Univ of Pittsburgh Sch of Med and is affiliated with North Carolina Specialty Hospital and Rex Hospital.



Dr. Solic works at Bariatric Specialists of North Carolina in Durham, NC with other offices in Raleigh, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.