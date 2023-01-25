Dr. John Solic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Solic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Solic, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Solic, MD
Dr. John Solic, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Durham, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Univ of Pittsburgh Sch of Med and is affiliated with North Carolina Specialty Hospital and Rex Hospital.
Dr. Solic's Office Locations
Emergeortho PA120 William Penn Plz, Durham, NC 27704 Directions (919) 220-5255Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Brier Creek7850 Brier Creek Pkwy, Raleigh, NC 27617 Directions (919) 846-3938Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
North Raleigh8300 Health Park Ste 109, Raleigh, NC 27615 Directions (919) 846-3938
Triangle Orthopaedic Associates PA3100 Duraleigh Rd Ste 100, Raleigh, NC 27612 Directions (919) 313-5204Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Triangle Orthopaedics Surgery Center LLC7921 Acc Blvd, Raleigh, NC 27617 Directions (919) 596-8524
Hospital Affiliations
- North Carolina Specialty Hospital
- Rex Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. John Solic, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1720255326
Education & Certifications
- Hospital for Special Surgery
- Duke University Med Ctr
- Duke University Med Ctr
- Univ of Pittsburgh Sch of Med
- Princeton U
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Solic has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Solic accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Solic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Solic speaks Spanish.
62 patients have reviewed Dr. Solic. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Solic.
