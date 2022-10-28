Overview of Dr. John Soliman, DO

Dr. John Soliman, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Brooksville, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from A.T. Still University School Of Osteopathic Medicine|Midwestern Univ Chicago Coll Of Osteo Med|Midwestern University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital, HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital, Adventhealth North Pinellas, HCA Florida Brandon Hospital and HCA Florida Trinity Hospital.



Dr. Soliman works at Brain and Spine Neuroscience Institute in Brooksville, FL with other offices in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Neck Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.