Dr. John Soliman, DO

Neurosurgery
4.8 (78)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Overview of Dr. John Soliman, DO

Dr. John Soliman, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Brooksville, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from A.T. Still University School Of Osteopathic Medicine|Midwestern Univ Chicago Coll Of Osteo Med|Midwestern University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital, HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital, Adventhealth North Pinellas, HCA Florida Brandon Hospital and HCA Florida Trinity Hospital.

Dr. Soliman works at Brain and Spine Neuroscience Institute in Brooksville, FL with other offices in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Neck Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Soliman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Brain and Spine Neuroscience Institute
    11373 Cortez Blvd Ste 304, Brooksville, FL 34613 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 692-4340
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Tampa
    4728 N Havana Ave Ste 202, Tampa, FL 33614 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 815-4602

Hospital Affiliations
  • HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital
  • HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital
  • Adventhealth North Pinellas
  • HCA Florida Brandon Hospital
  • HCA Florida Trinity Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Neck Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Laminoforaminotomy Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acquired Brain Injuries Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cervical Herniated Disc Surgery With Fusion Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniotomy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Procedure Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Interlaminar Spacer Chevron Icon
Kyphoplasty Chevron Icon
Lumbar Laminectomy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Microdiscectomy Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Posterior Lumbar Fusion With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Surgery Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Surgery Chevron Icon
Stereotaxis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
XLIF® (eXtreme Lateral Interbody Fusion) Procedure Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CorVel
    • Fortified Provider Network
    • Freedom Health
    • Heritage Summit HealthCare
    • Medicare
    • Optimum HealthCare
    • Special Needs Plan
    • Tricare
    • Ultimate Health Plans
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 78 ratings
    Patient Ratings (78)
    5 Star
    (74)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. John Soliman, DO

    • Neurosurgery
    • 16 years of experience
    • English
    • 1093044216
    Education & Certifications

    • Advocate Bromenn Medical Center
    • A.T. Still University School Of Osteopathic Medicine|Midwestern Univ Chicago Coll Of Osteo Med|Midwestern University
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Soliman, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Soliman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Soliman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Soliman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Soliman has seen patients for Chronic Neck Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Soliman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    78 patients have reviewed Dr. Soliman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soliman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Soliman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Soliman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

