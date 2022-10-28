Dr. John Soliman, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Soliman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Soliman, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Brooksville, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from A.T. Still University School Of Osteopathic Medicine|Midwestern Univ Chicago Coll Of Osteo Med|Midwestern University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital, HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital, Adventhealth North Pinellas, HCA Florida Brandon Hospital and HCA Florida Trinity Hospital.
Brain and Spine Neuroscience Institute11373 Cortez Blvd Ste 304, Brooksville, FL 34613 Directions (813) 692-4340Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Tampa4728 N Havana Ave Ste 202, Tampa, FL 33614 Directions (813) 815-4602
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital
- HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital
- Adventhealth North Pinellas
- HCA Florida Brandon Hospital
- HCA Florida Trinity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CorVel
- Fortified Provider Network
- Freedom Health
- Heritage Summit HealthCare
- Medicare
- Optimum HealthCare
- Special Needs Plan
- Tricare
- Ultimate Health Plans
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
He did surgery on my L5 and relieved the pain I’ve had for 5 years. I can’t thank him enough!! So grateful and he really wants to help his patients. Rare quality these days.
Education & Certifications
- Advocate Bromenn Medical Center
- A.T. Still University School Of Osteopathic Medicine|Midwestern Univ Chicago Coll Of Osteo Med|Midwestern University
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Soliman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Soliman accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Soliman has seen patients for Chronic Neck Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Soliman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
78 patients have reviewed Dr. Soliman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soliman.
