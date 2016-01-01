Dr. Song has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Song, MD
Overview of Dr. John Song, MD
Dr. John Song, MD is a Head & Neck Surgical Oncology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Head & Neck Surgical Oncology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital.
Dr. Song's Office Locations
Atlanta Campus1000 Johnson Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 851-8000
Atlanta Head & Neck Associates960 Johnson Ferry Rd Ste 335, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 497-8700
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
- UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. John Song, MD
- Head & Neck Surgical Oncology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1093808446
Education & Certifications
- University of Pittsburgh
- Ucla Mc
- New York U, School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Song accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Song has seen patients for Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation, Oral Cancer and Head or Neck Lump or Swelling, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Song on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Song. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Song.
