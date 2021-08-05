Dr. John Sorenson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sorenson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Sorenson, MD
Overview of Dr. John Sorenson, MD
Dr. John Sorenson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.
Dr. Sorenson works at
Dr. Sorenson's Office Locations
-
1
Vitreous Retina Macula Consultants of New York460 Park Ave Fl 5, New York, NY 10022 Directions (212) 861-9797
-
2
Vitreous Retina Macula Consultants of New York950 3rd Ave Fl 3, New York, NY 10022 Directions (212) 861-9797
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sorenson?
He has preserved my vision for 35 years. Wonderful doctor..and person.
About Dr. John Sorenson, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1083641609
Education & Certifications
- Manhattan Eye Ear and Throat Hospital
- U Calif San Francisco
- Santa Clara Valley Medical Center
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- Stanford University
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sorenson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sorenson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sorenson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sorenson works at
Dr. Sorenson has seen patients for Retinal Dystrophy, Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) and Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sorenson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Sorenson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sorenson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sorenson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sorenson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.