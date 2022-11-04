Dr. John Sotiriadis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sotiriadis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Sotiriadis, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. John Sotiriadis, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in North Bergen, NJ. They completed their fellowship with UMDNJ-The New Jersey Medical School
Dr. Sotiriadis works at
Peter Caride MD LLC9226 Kennedy Blvd Unit A, North Bergen, NJ 07047 Directions (201) 295-0900
- Hoboken University Medical Center
- Holy Name Medical Center
- Palisades Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Professional, Knowledgeable and Caring Team!
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1659578664
- UMDNJ-The New Jersey Medical School
- Montefiore Medical Center
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Sotiriadis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sotiriadis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sotiriadis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sotiriadis works at
Dr. Sotiriadis has seen patients for Gas-Bloat Syndrome, Gastritis and Indigestion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sotiriadis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
60 patients have reviewed Dr. Sotiriadis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sotiriadis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sotiriadis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sotiriadis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.