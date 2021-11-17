Dr. Sowell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Sowell, MD
Overview
Dr. John Sowell, MD is a Dermatologist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Huntsville Hospital.
Locations
Dermatology Associates4021 Balmoral Dr Sw, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 539-2741
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntsville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr sowell in my experience is probably the best dermatologist in North Alabama.he has been taking excellent care of me for at least 25 years. He is Super Doctor to me.
About Dr. John Sowell, MD
- Dermatology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1851376263
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sowell accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sowell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sowell has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Actinic Keratosis and Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sowell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Sowell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sowell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sowell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sowell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.