Dr. John Sowell, MD is a Dermatologist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Huntsville Hospital.



Dr. Sowell works at Allergy Asthma and Clinical Immun in Huntsville, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Actinic Keratosis and Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.