Dr. Sparrow has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Sparrow, MD
Overview of Dr. John Sparrow, MD
Dr. John Sparrow, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Jackson, TN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Jackson-madison County General Hospital.
Dr. Sparrow's Office Locations
Jackson Clinic PA87 Murray Guard Dr Ste B, Jackson, TN 38305 Directions (731) 664-1375
The Jackson Clinic Prof Assn2863 HIGHWAY 45 BYP, Jackson, TN 38305 Directions (731) 664-1375Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson-madison County General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. John Sparrow, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1245208719
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Sparrow accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sparrow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sparrow has seen patients for Bedsores and Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sparrow on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Sparrow. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sparrow.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sparrow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sparrow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.